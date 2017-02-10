Sask. First Nations share success in ...

Sask. First Nations share success in fighting HIV

Dianne Lafond and Ceal Tournier are just two of the delegates who will be talking about ways to lower HIV infection rates on Saskatchewan First Nation. It's no secret that Saskatchewan is in a battle to try and lower HIV rates that are higher than the national average.

