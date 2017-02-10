Sask. First Nations share success in fighting HIV
Dianne Lafond and Ceal Tournier are just two of the delegates who will be talking about ways to lower HIV infection rates on Saskatchewan First Nation. It's no secret that Saskatchewan is in a battle to try and lower HIV rates that are higher than the national average.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|4 hr
|MartinezKE
|2,249
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Sun
|Amatcha
|70
|Nairobi Positive singles (Jun '16)
|Sat
|Rosy
|7
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|Feb 10
|Abdul
|197
|Beliefs about better treatment for HIV leads ga...
|Feb 10
|Zeffro
|9
|HIV, AIDS Cure? Cytodyn's PRO 140 Shows Big Pot... (Apr '14)
|Feb 9
|CYDY FAN
|3
|Dating and support community for HIV/AIDS people (Jan '15)
|Feb 8
|shosho
|142
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC