Safety of HIV Treatment Among Pregnant African Women Varies by Regimen
While antiretroviral treatment of HIV during pregnancy is associated with adverse birth outcomes such as stillbirth and preterm delivery, some regimens are safer than others. In a recent large study of data about pregnant women in Botswana, Atripla proved to be the safest regimen.
