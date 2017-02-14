Safety of HIV Treatment Among Pregnan...

Safety of HIV Treatment Among Pregnant African Women Varies by Regimen

10 hrs ago Read more: POZ

While antiretroviral treatment of HIV during pregnancy is associated with adverse birth outcomes such as stillbirth and preterm delivery, some regimens are safer than others. In a recent large study of data about pregnant women in Botswana, Atripla proved to be the safest regimen.

