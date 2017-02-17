Rwanda: Govt Mulls HIV Self-Testing Kit
The Ministry of Health is planning to introduce an HIV self-testing service to supplement existing testing services such as health facility-based or mobile voluntary testing and counselling. HIVST is regarded as an innovative approach that can rapidly increase access to and uptake of HIV testing services, particularly among populations with the lowest coverage and highest risk.
