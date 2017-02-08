Researchers find mold, fungi in medic...

Researchers find mold, fungi in medical marijuana samples

Researchers at UC Davis are warning some medical marijuana users after identifying potentially lethal bacteria and mold on cannabis samples from 20 Northern California dispensaries. Thompson says leukemia, lymphoma, AIDS or cancer patients who use contaminated cannabis could put themselves at risk of lung infections.



