Regional religious leaders meet to ex...

Regional religious leaders meet to examine role in reducing HIV

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: Stabroek News

A two-day consultative forum that brought together 55 religious leaders from 14 Caribbean countries has recommended that more attention be paid to actions that address the reduction of violence against women and girls and include men and boys and that best practices in the area of treatment and care as it relates to HIV/AIDS be supported. The leaders, who represented the Christian, Muslim, Hindu, Baha'i and Voodoo regions, met at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Trinidad and Tobago from February 1 - 2 with Pan Caribbean Partnership Against HIV and AIDS , United Nations and regional officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stabroek News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Its hard to find the right man when you are pos... 1 hr Redsreds 12
looking for a partner (Apr '16) 1 hr Redsreds 66
Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16) Sun paloma 194
Looking for partner (Jul '16) Sun James 174
why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12) Sun Moha- 200
Possible hiv risk and possible symptoms. Help Sat AnonymousWorried17 1
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) Feb 4 Barbs 2,240
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,082 • Total comments across all topics: 278,625,631

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC