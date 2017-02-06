Regional religious leaders meet to examine role in reducing HIV
A two-day consultative forum that brought together 55 religious leaders from 14 Caribbean countries has recommended that more attention be paid to actions that address the reduction of violence against women and girls and include men and boys and that best practices in the area of treatment and care as it relates to HIV/AIDS be supported. The leaders, who represented the Christian, Muslim, Hindu, Baha'i and Voodoo regions, met at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Trinidad and Tobago from February 1 - 2 with Pan Caribbean Partnership Against HIV and AIDS , United Nations and regional officials.
