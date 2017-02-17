Pride Center of Staten Island hope to...

Pride Center of Staten Island hope to raise HIV awareness

Marking for HIV Awareness and Prevention Month, the Tompkinsville-based center welcomed its new HIV prevention manager, Henrich Boahene, MPH, who will work with staff and participants to increase awareness and prevention of the disease. The center set a goal of reaching over 50 participants for private and confidential HIV testing during the month of February.

