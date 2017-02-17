Pride Center of Staten Island hope to raise HIV awareness
Marking for HIV Awareness and Prevention Month, the Tompkinsville-based center welcomed its new HIV prevention manager, Henrich Boahene, MPH, who will work with staff and participants to increase awareness and prevention of the disease. The center set a goal of reaching over 50 participants for private and confidential HIV testing during the month of February.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SILive.com.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Sat
|Better
|2,257
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Fri
|linamm6
|74
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|Feb 16
|Mary
|200
|free hiv support chat rooms (Apr '13)
|Feb 16
|Mary
|129
|Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey
|Feb 16
|cpeter1313
|13
|Nairobi Positive singles (Jun '16)
|Feb 16
|johnnykalu
|9
|Beliefs about better treatment for HIV leads ga...
|Feb 15
|Imprtnrd
|11
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC