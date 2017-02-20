PopCom program tackles Aids prevalence among youth
The Commission on Population is engaging in a campaign to make younger people aware of the prevalence of the number of HIV/AIDS victims and teenage pregnancy in the country. This is part of the POPCOM's H.E.A.R.T. program which stands for HIV/AIDS, Early Sexual Encounter, Adolescent Sexuality, Reproductive Health and Teenage Pregnancy.
