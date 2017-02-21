Photos: The Best Pix from the Oscars 2017 After Parties

After the Oscars are over, it's party time! There's a long list of celebrations, but following are the three must-attend post-Oscar soirees: The Governor's Ball: Held in the Ray Dolby Ballroom, at the top of the Hollywood & Highland entertainment complex, this year's theme is "magical transformation," with chef Wolfgang Puck dishing up culinary delights for the 23rd consecutive year. Vanity Fair Oscar Party : It isn't easy to get an invite to the Vanity Fair Oscar party, held at the Annenberg Center in Beverly Hills, so it always gets A-List stars turning up to celebrate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.