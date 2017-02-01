People With HIV Are Often Eager to Participate in Cure Research
Multiple factors influence willingness to participate in HIV cure research among those living with the virus, including hopes for improvement in their own health and the desire to contribute to science and help others. On the other hand, concerns about possible personal risks of participating in cure trials may give individuals pause when considering enrolling.
Start the conversation, or Read more at POZ.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|3 hr
|Whiteboy
|64
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|3 hr
|derick
|191
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Wed
|Latoya
|2,233
|Looking for partner (Jul '16)
|Wed
|Xxx
|167
|read this if you're looking for a hot woman!!
|Jan 28
|Taste8282
|1
|Its hard to find the right man when you are pos...
|Jan 28
|Lolo
|9
|love and friends hiv girls and boys
|Jan 27
|abigel
|2
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC