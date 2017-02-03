Oyo criminalises discrimination against PLWHAs
By Ola Ajayi Ibadan-There is a new HIV/AIDS anti-stigma law in Oyo State, which forbids employers across the state from compelling job seekers to undergo compulsory test to determine their HIV status as a condition for being offered employment. This is part of the highlights of the law, which was passed by the state House of Assembly and launched by the governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, at the House of Chiefs, Parliament Building, Secretariat, Ibadan, at the weekend.
Read more at Vanguard.
