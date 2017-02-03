Over 500 HIV-infected blood found in ...

Over 500 HIV-infected blood found in 2016

MORE than 500 blood units have been found to be tainted with human immunodeficiency virus in 2016, according to the Department of Health . Based on the December 2016 HIV and AIDS Registry of the Philippines report, there were a total of 550 blood units that were confirmed positive for HIV by the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine .

