Oscars best picture gaffe dominates after-party chatter
Academy Awards after parties are always swanky and star-studded. But this year, even disparate celebrations had a conversation topic in common: The best-picture gaffe that saw Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway award the night's top prize to "La La Land," only to correct themselves and present it to "Moonlight."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Sun
|Bob
|2,272
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Feb 22
|fancie
|75
|be believe in.your self
|Feb 22
|fancie
|1
|Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey
|Feb 21
|cpeter1313
|15
|China targets unsafe sex among men in HIV campaign
|Feb 20
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|Feb 16
|Mary
|200
|free hiv support chat rooms (Apr '13)
|Feb 16
|Mary
|129
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC