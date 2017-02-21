Open Access to Hep C Drugs Halves New Infections in Dutch Gay and Bi Men With HIV
The newly unrestricted availability of hepatitis C virus treatments in the Netherlands appears to have swiftly cut in half the rate of new infections of the virus among HIV-positive men who have sex with men , aidsmap reports. Since about the turn of the millennium, an epidemic of sexually transmitted HCV has emerged among HIV-positive MSM in Western nations.
