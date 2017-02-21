No herbal medicine cures HIV /AIDS - GAC
Dr. Angela El-Adas, Director General of the Ghana AIDS Commission, has stated that the Commission did not have the financial capacity to conduct experiments on drugs that would permanently cure HIV and AIDS. She noted that though various quarters within the traditional and religious circles had proclaimed one cure or the other for the epidemic, these allegations could not be substantiated in the research institutions in the country, adding, "We are yet to find any cure for the disease".
