Nigeria: Govt Criminalises Stigmatising People Living With HIV/Aids
The Oyo State Government on Friday launched the state's HIV/AIDS Anti-Stigma Law 2016, to protect and preserve the fundamental rights of people living with the disease. Gov. Abiola Ajimobi said at the event held at the House of Chiefs, Oyo State Secretariat, that the law was to checkmate the increasing rate of stigmatisation and discrimination against those living with HIV and AIDS.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Its hard to find the right man when you are pos...
|1 hr
|kiptoo
|10
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|1 hr
|Barbs
|2,240
|Looking for partner (Jul '16)
|1 hr
|Barbs
|169
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|6 hr
|Coco
|65
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|14 hr
|thabiso
|192
|love and friends hiv girls and boys
|Fri
|Whiteboy
|3
|read this if you're looking for a hot woman!!
|Jan 28
|Taste8282
|1
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC