Nigeria: Govt Criminalises Stigmatising People Living With HIV/Aids

The Oyo State Government on Friday launched the state's HIV/AIDS Anti-Stigma Law 2016, to protect and preserve the fundamental rights of people living with the disease. Gov. Abiola Ajimobi said at the event held at the House of Chiefs, Oyo State Secretariat, that the law was to checkmate the increasing rate of stigmatisation and discrimination against those living with HIV and AIDS.

