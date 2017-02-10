New support for HIV in the North

New support for HIV in the North

A new program will offer support to people in North and North-West Tasmania who live with or are at risk of contracting HIV. The Tasmanian Council on AIDS, Hepatitis and Related Diseases will facilitate the TasCAHRD Rural project.

