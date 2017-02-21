New Nano Approach Could Cut Dose of Leading HIV Treatment in Half

Successful results of a University of Liverpool-led trial that utilized nanotechnology to improve drug therapies for HIV patients has been presented at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections in Seattle, a leading annual conference of HIV research, clinical practice and progress. The healthy volunteer trial, conducted by the collaborative nanomedicine research program led by pharmacologist Andrew Owen and materials chemist Steve Rannard, and in collaboration with the St Stephen's AIDS Trust at the Chelsea & Westminster Hospital in London, examined the use of nanotechnology to improve the delivery of drugs to HIV patients.

