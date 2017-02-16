New Biosensor Test Can Detect HIV One Week After Infection
A new development might be able to detect HIV within a week of infection - faster than is possible with current testing. Researchers at the Spanish National Research Council create a tiny chip, sized like a grain of rice, which detects a protein attached to the HIV virus, known as p24 antigen, according to R&D magazine .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical Daily.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|10 hr
|linamm6
|2,256
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|11 hr
|linamm6
|74
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|Thu
|Mary
|200
|free hiv support chat rooms (Apr '13)
|Thu
|Mary
|129
|Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey
|Thu
|cpeter1313
|13
|Nairobi Positive singles (Jun '16)
|Thu
|johnnykalu
|9
|Beliefs about better treatment for HIV leads ga...
|Feb 15
|Imprtnrd
|11
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC