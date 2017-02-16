New Biosensor Test Can Detect HIV One...

New Biosensor Test Can Detect HIV One Week After Infection

Read more: Medical Daily

A new development might be able to detect HIV within a week of infection - faster than is possible with current testing. Researchers at the Spanish National Research Council create a tiny chip, sized like a grain of rice, which detects a protein attached to the HIV virus, known as p24 antigen, according to R&D magazine .

