Nelson Appointed to National Alliance Focusing on Improving HIV Care for Youth in Africa

LaRon E. Nelson, PhD, RN, FNP, will serve on a national alliance that aims to enhance the effective use of evidence to help overcome implementation challenges related to prevention, screening, and treatment of HIV among adolescents in sub-Saharan Africa. The Center for Global Health Studies at the National Institutes of Health's Fogarty International Center is launching the new initiative, which aims to enhance the effective use of evidence to help overcome implementation challenges related to prevention, screening, and treatment of HIV among adolescents in sub-Saharan Africa.

