Nelson Appointed to National Alliance Focusing on Improving HIV Care for Youth in Africa
LaRon E. Nelson, PhD, RN, FNP, will serve on a national alliance that aims to enhance the effective use of evidence to help overcome implementation challenges related to prevention, screening, and treatment of HIV among adolescents in sub-Saharan Africa. The Center for Global Health Studies at the National Institutes of Health's Fogarty International Center is launching the new initiative, which aims to enhance the effective use of evidence to help overcome implementation challenges related to prevention, screening, and treatment of HIV among adolescents in sub-Saharan Africa.
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|21 hr
|fancie
|2,262
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Wed
|fancie
|75
|be believe in.your self
|Wed
|fancie
|1
|Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey
|Feb 21
|cpeter1313
|15
|China targets unsafe sex among men in HIV campaign
|Feb 20
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|Feb 16
|Mary
|200
|free hiv support chat rooms (Apr '13)
|Feb 16
|Mary
|129
