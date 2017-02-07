National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day - fighting to end the epidemic
On National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, we are confronted with an unacceptable disparity. African Americans account for a significantly higher proportion of new HIV diagnoses, individuals living with HIV, and all individuals ever diagnosed with AIDS.
