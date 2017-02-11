National AIDS Commission highlights s...

National AIDS Commission highlights stigma, discrimination, human rights

The National Aids Commission in Belize hosted a two-day workshop on how to train journalists/media personnel in reporting topics regarding HIV /TB /AIDS . The San Pedro Sun is sharing the information gathered during the workshop facilitated by Martha Carrillo in a series of articles over the next two weeks.

