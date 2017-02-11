National AIDS Commission highlights stigma, discrimination, human rights
The National Aids Commission in Belize hosted a two-day workshop on how to train journalists/media personnel in reporting topics regarding HIV /TB /AIDS . The San Pedro Sun is sharing the information gathered during the workshop facilitated by Martha Carrillo in a series of articles over the next two weeks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Pedro Sun.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|12 hr
|alize
|2,248
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|22 hr
|Amatcha
|70
|Nairobi Positive singles (Jun '16)
|Sat
|Rosy
|7
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|Feb 10
|Abdul
|197
|Beliefs about better treatment for HIV leads ga...
|Feb 10
|Zeffro
|9
|HIV, AIDS Cure? Cytodyn's PRO 140 Shows Big Pot... (Apr '14)
|Feb 9
|CYDY FAN
|3
|Dating and support community for HIV/AIDS people (Jan '15)
|Feb 8
|shosho
|142
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC