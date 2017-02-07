NACA dismisses HIV cure claim by Michael Okpara University Prof.

By Sola Ogundipe T he National Agency for the Control of AIDS, NACA, has dismissed an HIV cure claim by Professor Maduike Ezeibe, a Professor of Veterinary Medicine and Clinical Virology at the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Abia State. In a statement entitled "Re: Nigerian scientist conquers HIV/AIDS", Director General of the Agency, Dr. Sani Aliyu, said there was no basis for a claim to the cure of AIDS as described in the study presented by Ezeibe.

