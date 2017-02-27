NAACP supports area black churches in HIV/AIDS fight
The NAACP hosted a workshop and luncheon to support black churches and pastors in the fight against HIV/AIDS Monday. The event, Black Church & HIV: The Social Justice Imperative was held at Eddie Merlot's on Illinois Road on Monday, February 27. "The goal of the workshop and outreach program is to engage and support churches in the fight against HIV/AIDS by promoting advocacy, community mobilization and education and training," Linda Brooks, local NAACP's Health Committee chairperson said in a press release.
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Sun
|Bob
|2,272
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Feb 22
|fancie
|75
|be believe in.your self
|Feb 22
|fancie
|1
|Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey
|Feb 21
|cpeter1313
|15
|China targets unsafe sex among men in HIV campaign
|Feb 20
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|Feb 16
|Mary
|200
|free hiv support chat rooms (Apr '13)
|Feb 16
|Mary
|129
