NAACP supports area black churches in HIV/AIDS fight

12 hrs ago Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

The NAACP hosted a workshop and luncheon to support black churches and pastors in the fight against HIV/AIDS Monday. The event, Black Church & HIV: The Social Justice Imperative was held at Eddie Merlot's on Illinois Road on Monday, February 27. "The goal of the workshop and outreach program is to engage and support churches in the fight against HIV/AIDS by promoting advocacy, community mobilization and education and training," Linda Brooks, local NAACP's Health Committee chairperson said in a press release.

