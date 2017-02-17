Mr Gay NZ defends unprotected sex

Mr Gay NZ defends unprotected sex

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Charlie Tredway, 33, who was crowned Mr Gay New Zealand at Big Gay Out in Auckland on February 12, has received a backlash after being linked with websites about "barebacking". The new Mr Gay New Zealand, who is HIV positive, is defending having unprotected sex, saying he always informs sexual partners of his health status.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) 3 hr fancie 2,258
News Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey 11 hr cpeter1313 15
News China targets unsafe sex among men in HIV campaign Mon Pat Robertson s F... 1
looking for a partner (Apr '16) Feb 17 linamm6 74
Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16) Feb 16 Mary 200
free hiv support chat rooms (Apr '13) Feb 16 Mary 129
Nairobi Positive singles (Jun '16) Feb 16 johnnykalu 9
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,294 • Total comments across all topics: 279,042,559

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC