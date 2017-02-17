Mr Gay NZ defends unprotected sex
Charlie Tredway, 33, who was crowned Mr Gay New Zealand at Big Gay Out in Auckland on February 12, has received a backlash after being linked with websites about "barebacking". The new Mr Gay New Zealand, who is HIV positive, is defending having unprotected sex, saying he always informs sexual partners of his health status.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|3 hr
|fancie
|2,258
|Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey
|11 hr
|cpeter1313
|15
|China targets unsafe sex among men in HIV campaign
|Mon
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Feb 17
|linamm6
|74
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|Feb 16
|Mary
|200
|free hiv support chat rooms (Apr '13)
|Feb 16
|Mary
|129
|Nairobi Positive singles (Jun '16)
|Feb 16
|johnnykalu
|9
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC