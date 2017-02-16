Montana AIDS organization closing down

Montana AIDS organization closing down

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

The Billings Gazette reports that the Yellowstone AIDS Project announced Wednesday it will dissolve by Feb. 27. A board member for the organization, Julie Burton , says the move was in response to significant improvements in HIV/AIDS treatment, duplication of services and changing needs of clients.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) 2 hr Whiteboy 2,255
looking for a partner (Apr '16) 4 hr Phashy 72
Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16) 13 hr Mary 200
free hiv support chat rooms (Apr '13) 17 hr Mary 129
News Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey 22 hr cpeter1313 13
Nairobi Positive singles (Jun '16) Thu johnnykalu 9
News Beliefs about better treatment for HIV leads ga... Wed Imprtnrd 11
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,371 • Total comments across all topics: 278,940,499

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC