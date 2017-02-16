Montana AIDS organization closing down
The Billings Gazette reports that the Yellowstone AIDS Project announced Wednesday it will dissolve by Feb. 27. A board member for the organization, Julie Burton , says the move was in response to significant improvements in HIV/AIDS treatment, duplication of services and changing needs of clients.
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|2 hr
|Whiteboy
|2,255
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|4 hr
|Phashy
|72
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|13 hr
|Mary
|200
|free hiv support chat rooms (Apr '13)
|17 hr
|Mary
|129
|Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey
|22 hr
|cpeter1313
|13
|Nairobi Positive singles (Jun '16)
|Thu
|johnnykalu
|9
|Beliefs about better treatment for HIV leads ga...
|Wed
|Imprtnrd
|11
