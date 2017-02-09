Minitrue: Do Not Repost News on Zheji...

Minitrue: Do Not Repost News on Zhejiang HIV Infections

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: China Digital Times

The following censorship instructions, issued to the media by government authorities, have been leaked and distributed online. The name of the issuing body has been omitted to protect the source.

Start the conversation, or Read more at China Digital Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16) 13 min Abdul 197
News Beliefs about better treatment for HIV leads ga... 15 min Zeffro 9
looking for a partner (Apr '16) 12 hr LDee 69
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) 22 hr Jack 2,246
News HIV, AIDS Cure? Cytodyn's PRO 140 Shows Big Pot... (Apr '14) 22 hr CYDY FAN 3
Dating and support community for HIV/AIDS people (Jan '15) Wed shosho 142
italian gay need love Wed italiangay 1
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,226 • Total comments across all topics: 278,731,399

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC