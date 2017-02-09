Minitrue: Do Not Repost News on Zhejiang HIV Infections
The following censorship instructions, issued to the media by government authorities, have been leaked and distributed online. The name of the issuing body has been omitted to protect the source.
Start the conversation, or Read more at China Digital Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|13 min
|Abdul
|197
|Beliefs about better treatment for HIV leads ga...
|15 min
|Zeffro
|9
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|12 hr
|LDee
|69
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|22 hr
|Jack
|2,246
|HIV, AIDS Cure? Cytodyn's PRO 140 Shows Big Pot... (Apr '14)
|22 hr
|CYDY FAN
|3
|Dating and support community for HIV/AIDS people (Jan '15)
|Wed
|shosho
|142
|italian gay need love
|Wed
|italiangay
|1
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC