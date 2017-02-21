Meet The Man Who Stopped Thousands Of...

Meet The Man Who Stopped Thousands Of People Becoming HIV-Positive

A few days before Christmas 2016, a phone call took place that no one could have predicted. One of the world's most esteemed HIV doctors, Professor Sheena McCormack - whose life's work as an epidemiologist has been to track and fight the virus - picked up the phone to deliver a message that would make headline news: In the space of 12 months, the number of gay men in London being diagnosed with HIV had dropped by 40%.

