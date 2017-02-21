Maternal deaths remain a challenge in Brong Ahafo - Medical Director
Dr Tmothy Letsa, the Brong-Ahafo Regional Director of Health, observed on Tuesday that maternal deaths remain a daunting challenge in the Region, though the directorate recorded a slight decrease of cases in 2016. He said figures compiled from the various health facilities showed that the 88 recorded cases of maternal deaths in 2015 reduced to 77 cases in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|21 hr
|fancie
|2,258
|Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey
|Tue
|cpeter1313
|15
|China targets unsafe sex among men in HIV campaign
|Mon
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Feb 17
|linamm6
|74
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|Feb 16
|Mary
|200
|free hiv support chat rooms (Apr '13)
|Feb 16
|Mary
|129
|Nairobi Positive singles (Jun '16)
|Feb 16
|johnnykalu
|9
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC