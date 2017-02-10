Massachusetts highest court to hear needle distribution case
The state's highest court will hear arguments in a case that could clarify whether groups distributing clean hypodermic needles to stem the spread of diseases like AIDS can operate legally in Massachusetts. The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court will take up the case of the AIDS Support Group of Cape Cod versus the Town of Barnstable on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|10 hr
|alize
|2,248
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|20 hr
|Amatcha
|70
|Nairobi Positive singles (Jun '16)
|Sat
|Rosy
|7
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|Feb 10
|Abdul
|197
|Beliefs about better treatment for HIV leads ga...
|Feb 10
|Zeffro
|9
|HIV, AIDS Cure? Cytodyn's PRO 140 Shows Big Pot... (Apr '14)
|Feb 9
|CYDY FAN
|3
|Dating and support community for HIV/AIDS people (Jan '15)
|Feb 8
|shosho
|142
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC