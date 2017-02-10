Massachusetts highest court to hear n...

Massachusetts highest court to hear needle distribution case

The state's highest court will hear arguments in a case that could clarify whether groups distributing clean hypodermic needles to stem the spread of diseases like AIDS can operate legally in Massachusetts. The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court will take up the case of the AIDS Support Group of Cape Cod versus the Town of Barnstable on Tuesday.

