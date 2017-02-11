Man adopts 22 HIV-positive children w...

Man adopts 22 HIV-positive children who were abandoned by their parents

All of the children live with the 44-year-old in his Mumbai home, along with his wife and two biological teenage kids. While his wife Mini Reji cooks all three meals for the two-dozen children, Papa Reji takes care of their education and healthcare.

