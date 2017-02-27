Make HIV testing easier in Atlantic Canada with new insti-kits, professor advises
New HIV testing kits give practically instant results, says Jacqueline Gahagan, a health promotion professor who provides advice to the federal health minister on HIV/AIDs policy. A Dalhousie professor wants to make it easier and faster for people in Atlantic Canada to get tested for HIV.
