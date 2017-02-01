Low Testosterone Is Common Among Men Younger Than 50 and on HIV Meds
Young and middle-aged men on successful antiretroviral treatment for HIV may have elevated rates of low testosterone, according to a recent study of French men, aidsmap reports. Publishing their findings in the journal AIDS, researchers designed a prospective cross-sectional study of 113 HIV-positive French men younger than 50 who were taking ARVs and had an undetectable viral load.
Start the conversation, or Read more at POZ.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|41 min
|Whiteboy
|64
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|1 hr
|derick
|191
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Wed
|Latoya
|2,233
|Looking for partner (Jul '16)
|Wed
|Xxx
|167
|read this if you're looking for a hot woman!!
|Jan 28
|Taste8282
|1
|Its hard to find the right man when you are pos...
|Jan 28
|Lolo
|9
|love and friends hiv girls and boys
|Jan 27
|abigel
|2
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC