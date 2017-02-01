LGBTQ elders group to honor South Flo...

LGBTQ elders group to honor South Florida couple for their longtime activism

A longtime South Florida couple, well-known for their philanthropy and activism in both the mainstream and LGBTQ communities, will be honored Feb. 11 at the Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables. Shed Boren and Jose Valdes-Fauli will receive the SAGE Miami Pioneer Award "for their continued commitment to serve those affected by HIV and AIDS and for giving voice to the fight for LGBT equality," according to SAGE, a national organization that provides "services and advocacy for gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender elders."

