Leading researchers get $8 million boost to combat opioid crisis

The B.C. Centre on Substance Use receives a multi-million dollar boost from the province and St. Paul's Hospital Foundation, to fund research intended to combat the province's opioid crisis. "The BCCSU is already establishing itself as a world-class research centre, and has begun developing recommendations, resources and training that will help us improve the care and treatments for people struggling with substance use issues," Lake said.

