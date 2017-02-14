Labour to fund PrEP, Help End HIV
"If a drug can tackle any serious illness with a 92% success rate, you'd expect the government to fund it," says co-chair of Rainbow Labour, Ian Pattison. "Taken daily, pre-exposure prophylaxis has been proven to reduce an HIV negative user's risk of contracting the virus by over 90%.
