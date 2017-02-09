King County among the first in the nation to achieve a global milestone in the fight against HIV/...
King County is among the first major metropolitan regions in the United States - and possibly the first - to reach a major milestone set by the World Health Organization in the fight against HIV/AIDS. A broad partnership led by Public Health - Seattle & King County achieved what is known as the 90-90-90 goal: 90 percent of residents infected with HIV know their infection status, 90 percent are on HIV antiretroviral treatment, and 90 percent are virally suppressed.
