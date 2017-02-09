King County among the first in the na...

King County among the first in the nation to achieve a global milestone in the fight against HIV/...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: West Seattle Herald

King County is among the first major metropolitan regions in the United States - and possibly the first - to reach a major milestone set by the World Health Organization in the fight against HIV/AIDS. A broad partnership led by Public Health - Seattle & King County achieved what is known as the 90-90-90 goal: 90 percent of residents infected with HIV know their infection status, 90 percent are on HIV antiretroviral treatment, and 90 percent are virally suppressed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) 4 hr Jack 2,246
News HIV, AIDS Cure? Cytodyn's PRO 140 Shows Big Pot... (Apr '14) 4 hr CYDY FAN 3
News Beliefs about better treatment for HIV leads ga... 5 hr Rainbow Kid 8
Dating and support community for HIV/AIDS people (Jan '15) Wed shosho 142
looking for a partner (Apr '16) Wed Rosy 68
italian gay need love Wed italiangay 1
News The theme is "I Am My Brother's and Sister's Ke... Tue Drilling for the ... 4
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,334 • Total comments across all topics: 278,708,752

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC