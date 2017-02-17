It's a wrap for 'Always in Fashion' condom campaign
The Aids Healthcare Foundation , the largest non-profit HIV/Aids health care provider in the world, on Thursday wrapped up its "Always in Fashion" awareness campaign. AHF distributed 147 400 condoms and tested 3 761 people for HIV during the campaign and 69 people were diagnosed as HIV-positive at the six events held in three provinces.
