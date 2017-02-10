Is Vaping the Best Way to Stop LGBT Smoking?
Conversations about improving LGBT health are dominated by three topics: reducing HIV, improving mental health, and ending the epidemic of suicide in our community. But there is another issue facing LGBT people, and it demands to be addressed: smoking.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nairobi Positive singles (Jun '16)
|32 min
|Rosy
|7
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|Fri
|Abdul
|197
|Beliefs about better treatment for HIV leads ga...
|Fri
|Zeffro
|9
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Thu
|LDee
|69
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Thu
|Jack
|2,246
|HIV, AIDS Cure? Cytodyn's PRO 140 Shows Big Pot... (Apr '14)
|Thu
|CYDY FAN
|3
|Dating and support community for HIV/AIDS people (Jan '15)
|Feb 8
|shosho
|142
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC