How Will Japan Respond to Attacks on Women's Health?

Japan's longtime focus on providing foreign assistance for maternal and child health has contributed to fewer mothers around the world dying during pregnancy and childbirth. This is a fact worth celebrating prior to International Women's Day, March 8. Between 1990 and 2015, the number of maternal deaths globally dropped by 44 percent.Yet those gains risk being undone by new US restrictions that will lead to huge cuts in funds from the United States, the biggest global donor on women's health.

