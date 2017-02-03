How Trump's "Gag Rule" On Abortion Fu...

How Trump's "Gag Rule" On Abortion Funds Will Lead To More Abortions

A misinformed, short-sighted policy will only reinforce the poverty cycle in poor countries and have the opposite of its intended effect. Two days after large numbers of people across the globe joined Woman's Marches , U.S. President Donald Trump reinstated the "global gag rule," which cuts off all U.S. funding to international NGOs whose work includes abortion services or advocacy.

