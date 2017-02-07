How Thailand eliminated mother-to-child HIV transmission
Thailand has become the first Asian country to eliminate mother-to-child transmission of HIV, thanks to a pragmatic multi-sector response backed by strong political commitment and heavy government investment, a study published in Paediatrics and International Child Health reports. Such an early, concerted response allowed the country to successfully address the four prongs of the recommended World Health Organization elimination strategy.
