How Thailand eliminated mother-to-chi...

How Thailand eliminated mother-to-child HIV transmission

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: EurekAlert!

Thailand has become the first Asian country to eliminate mother-to-child transmission of HIV, thanks to a pragmatic multi-sector response backed by strong political commitment and heavy government investment, a study published in Paediatrics and International Child Health reports. Such an early, concerted response allowed the country to successfully address the four prongs of the recommended World Health Organization elimination strategy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dating and support community for HIV/AIDS people (Jan '15) 3 hr shosho 142
looking for a partner (Apr '16) 7 hr Rosy 68
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) 7 hr Rosy 2,245
italian gay need love 7 hr italiangay 1
News The theme is "I Am My Brother's and Sister's Ke... Tue Drilling for the ... 4
Looking for partner (Jul '16) Tue LDee 175
Its hard to find the right man when you are pos... Mon Redsreds 12
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,493 • Total comments across all topics: 278,674,557

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC