Hotels urged to ready condoms on Vale...

Hotels urged to ready condoms on Valentine's Day

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Sun-Star

SINCE most hotels, inns and lodges in the city are expected to be full on February 14, the Department of Health - Cordillera Administrative Region has recommended to make contraceptives like condoms readily available. DOH-CAR assistant regional director Amelita Pangilinan said the agency will not distribute condoms on February due to opposition from the Catholic Bishop Conference of the Philippines , however, they said contraceptives should be available.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
looking for a partner (Apr '16) 5 hr Amatcha 70
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) 15 hr LeeBrisbane 2,247
Nairobi Positive singles (Jun '16) Sat Rosy 7
Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16) Fri Abdul 197
News Beliefs about better treatment for HIV leads ga... Fri Zeffro 9
News HIV, AIDS Cure? Cytodyn's PRO 140 Shows Big Pot... (Apr '14) Feb 9 CYDY FAN 3
Dating and support community for HIV/AIDS people (Jan '15) Feb 8 shosho 142
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,401 • Total comments across all topics: 278,797,830

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC