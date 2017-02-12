Hotels urged to ready condoms on Valentine's Day
SINCE most hotels, inns and lodges in the city are expected to be full on February 14, the Department of Health - Cordillera Administrative Region has recommended to make contraceptives like condoms readily available. DOH-CAR assistant regional director Amelita Pangilinan said the agency will not distribute condoms on February due to opposition from the Catholic Bishop Conference of the Philippines , however, they said contraceptives should be available.
