Hotels urged to ready condoms on Valentine's Day

SINCE most hotels, inns and lodges in the city are expected to be full on February 14, the Department of Health - Cordillera Administrative Region has recommended to make contraceptives like condoms readily available. DOH-CAR assistant regional director Amelita Pangilinan said the agency will not distribute condoms on February due to opposition from the Catholic Bishop Conference of the Philippines , however, they said contraceptives should be available.

