HIV vaccine therapy lets five people control virus without drugs
FIVE people with HIV are currently free of detectable virus - and daily drugs - thanks to a new vaccine-based therapy. Most people with HIV need to take antiretroviral drugs each day to stop the virus from replicating and causing damage to their immune system.
