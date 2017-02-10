HIV prevention campaign aims to redefine 'safe sex'
Launched by ACON, the campaign aims to educate same-sex attracted men about new options such as PrEP and an undetectable viral load. A new HIV prevention campaign is seeking to redefine 'safe sex' by raising awareness about new approaches to HIV prevention that don't always involve condoms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Star Observer.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|3 hr
|alize
|2,248
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|13 hr
|Amatcha
|70
|Nairobi Positive singles (Jun '16)
|Sat
|Rosy
|7
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|Feb 10
|Abdul
|197
|Beliefs about better treatment for HIV leads ga...
|Feb 10
|Zeffro
|9
|HIV, AIDS Cure? Cytodyn's PRO 140 Shows Big Pot... (Apr '14)
|Feb 9
|CYDY FAN
|3
|Dating and support community for HIV/AIDS people (Jan '15)
|Feb 8
|shosho
|142
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC