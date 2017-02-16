"HIV-positive pupils were infected at birth"
The five primary school pupils who tested positive for HIV last year did not contract the virus through sexual activity. Education Minister Anthony Garcia sought to make this clear during a news conference today at the Ministry of Education, St Vincent Street, Port of Spain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
