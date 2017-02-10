HIV Positive Man Wins Mr Gay New Zealand

HIV Positive Man Wins Mr Gay New Zealand

An Auckland man that is living with HIV and devotes his life to HIV advocacy and community awareness has won the 2017 Mr. Gay New Zealand title. Charlie Tredway won the competition after the ten finalists were put through an extensive array of activities to find out who will represent the country at the Mr. Gay World Finals in Spain in May. Tredway, 33, works with the New Zealand AIDS Foundation as a Community Engagement Officer.

