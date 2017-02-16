HIV Clock sculpture to track metro ...
Numbers on the HIV clock, unveiled Feb. 14 at the Center for Civil and Human Rights, will be updated each Friday through June 27 for new cases. Atlanta artist Matthew Terrell delivered the most poignant message about the high body count in metro Atlanta's full-scale war against HIV and AIDS.
