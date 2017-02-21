HIV and kidney diseases: 35 years of ...

HIV and kidney diseases: 35 years of history and consequences.

Kidney diseases in human immunodeficiency virus -infected patients are often misdiagnosed. Despite reductions in morbidity and mortality owing to widespread use of highly effective combination antiretroviral therapy , acute kidney injury and chronic kidney disease are still more common in these patients than in the general population, and are associated with poor health outcomes.

