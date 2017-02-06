HIV-Aids myths and facts

HIV-Aids myths and facts

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Sun-Star

FROM January 1984 to November 2016, a total of 1,932 Human Immunodeficiency Virus -Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome related deaths were recorded by the Department of Health in the Philippines. Not much as the dengue-related deaths, but the increasing amount of people infected is still alarming.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16) 10 hr paloma 194
Looking for partner (Jul '16) 11 hr James 174
why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12) 20 hr Moha- 200
Possible hiv risk and possible symptoms. Help Sat AnonymousWorried17 1
Its hard to find the right man when you are pos... Sat kiptoo 10
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) Sat Barbs 2,240
looking for a partner (Apr '16) Sat Coco 65
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,270 • Total comments across all topics: 278,595,121

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC