HIV-Aids myths and facts
FROM January 1984 to November 2016, a total of 1,932 Human Immunodeficiency Virus -Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome related deaths were recorded by the Department of Health in the Philippines. Not much as the dengue-related deaths, but the increasing amount of people infected is still alarming.
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|10 hr
|paloma
|194
|Looking for partner (Jul '16)
|11 hr
|James
|174
|why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12)
|20 hr
|Moha-
|200
|Possible hiv risk and possible symptoms. Help
|Sat
|AnonymousWorried17
|1
|Its hard to find the right man when you are pos...
|Sat
|kiptoo
|10
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Sat
|Barbs
|2,240
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Sat
|Coco
|65
