HIV/AIDS in city down to .11 per cent in 2016 from .27 per cent'
The prevalence of HIV/AIDS in Chandigarh, has reduced from 0.27% in 2008 to 0.11% in 2016, officials said on Wednesday. HIV positivity among the general population at testing centers in the city has also come down from 7.12% in 2008 to 0.81% in 2016.
